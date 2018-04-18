Localblox data breach is the latest nightmare for Facebook, LinkedIn — Nigeria Today

Localblox data breach is the latest nightmare for Facebook, LinkedIn

After the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, there’s now Localblox, a company that scrapes personal information from social networks like LinkedIn and Facebook. Unfortunately, that data was compromised.

The post Localblox data breach is the latest nightmare for Facebook, LinkedIn appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

