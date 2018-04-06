 Lomography’s Neptune lens system now goes as wide as 15mm — Nigeria Today
Lomography’s Neptune lens system now goes as wide as 15mm

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Lomography Neptune is now four lenses in one modular system, thanks to a new 15mm, f/3.5 front lens, Naiad. The Neptune system swaps bases, apertures, and main lens sections and now stretches from 15mm to 80mm.

