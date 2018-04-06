 Look out AMD and Nvidia, Intel could get into the graphics card game by 2020 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Look out AMD and Nvidia, Intel could get into the graphics card game by 2020

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Intel’s made its own onboard graphics solutions for years, but it could be gearing up to take on gaming GPU manufacturers Nvidia and AMD with its own gaming-centric graphics card slated for 2020.

The post Look out AMD and Nvidia, Intel could get into the graphics card game by 2020 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.