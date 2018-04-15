Looking to spice up your Facebook Stories? Try 3D drawing, a new AR effect — Nigeria Today

Looking to spice up your Facebook Stories? Try 3D drawing, a new AR effect

You’ll soon be able to take a photo of your surroundings, annotate them using AR technology, and turn them into Instagram Boomerang GIFs, all using your Facebook Camera. It’s all thanks to a new feature called 3D drawing.

The post Looking to spice up your Facebook Stories? Try 3D drawing, a new AR effect appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

