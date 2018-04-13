 Looters’ list: Court grants Secondus leave to summon Lai Mohammed, FG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Looters’ list: Court grants Secondus leave to summon Lai Mohammed, FG

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Rivers state High Court on Friday granted the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus leave to issue a writ of summons to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the federal Government. River state Chief Judge, Justice A. I . Iyayi- Lamikanra, who presided, also granted that the defendants be […]

Looters’ list: Court grants Secondus leave to summon Lai Mohammed, FG

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.