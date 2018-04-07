 Looters’ list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today
Looters’ list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the “list of looters” recently released by the Federal Government. Dokpesi, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, protested the inclusion in a letter dated April 4, 2018 and addressed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. The […]

