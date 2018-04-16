Looters’ list: ‘Expose past presidents’ – Tony Momoh tells Nigerian govt — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: ‘Expose past presidents’ – Tony Momoh tells Nigerian govt

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, has called for exposure of those who have allegedly looted the treasury of Nigeria irrespective of how highly placed or political parties they belonged. Speaking to NewTelegraph newspaper, Momoh said exposing past public office holders, including former presidents, who corruptly enriched themselves while in office, would […]

