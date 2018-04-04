Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari collected two bullet-proof cars and $350,000 in cash from the National Security Adviser (NSA). In a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Fani-Kayode claimed the money and cars were approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He also claimed former Governor of the Central Bank, […]
Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!