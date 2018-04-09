Looters list: ‘Go to court for all we care’- Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Looters list: ‘Go to court for all we care’- Lai Mohammed

Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed has challenged aggrieved Nigerians whose names appeared on the Federal Governments recently released looters list to go to court if they so wish.

Alhaji Mohammed was speaking with respect to threats by some Nigerians to sue him over what they described as ‘defamation of character’.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Prince Uche Secondus and a few others had threatened to seek legal actions against the Information minister over the purported looters list.

But in his reaction, Alhaji Mohammed while speaking to journalists in Offa, Kwara state said government released the list based on evidence it had that the individuals looted the treasury.

“We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence it has.

No government worth its salt would be challenged and would not come out to prove that what it’s saying is correct. When it comes to evidence it’s for the courts to decide, but we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side would prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters lists and what you have seen so far is a tip of the iceberg when the list comes out. You will see that many people that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting,” he said.

