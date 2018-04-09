Looters list: I’ve been vindicated, says Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today

Looters list: I’ve been vindicated, says Oshiomhole

…urges FG to go after looters

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY—IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, weekend said he had been vindicated with the recent release of alleged looters list by the Federal Government, noting “When I earlier disclosed how the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Federal Government looted the entire treasury, they said I was lying.”

According to Oshiomhole, “What is being disclosed today is a tip of the iceberg, the money they looted if you share it among the 180milllion Nigerians, everybody will be rich in this country,” adding that the Federal Government should not be bothered about the threat of court action by the affected persons but ensure that the looters were prosecuted.

The leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, spoke after attending the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, the House of Representatives member representing Egor/Ikpoba Okhai Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Oshiomhole said, “While I was governor of Edo State, I was privileged to be part of some committees that looked into the books of some of activities of the former administration, I told Nigerians then that monies looted from the treasury were in dollars and pounds but sadly the PDP guys engaged the services of hatched writers to challenged my comments.

“I think if other Nigerians don’t understand the power of transparency, the right to know, the media should uphold that right and defend it. What was stolen was not from private purse; the house that was destroyed was not a private residence. We are talking of resources which if it was distributed equally by the 180 million people, you will be richer.

“I think my only complaint is that the Federal Government should go more ruthless because there are a lot of people who should be in court who are not there. I have interacted with power vertically and horizontally, I know that we cannot be lamenting today without understanding that the treasury was bugled yesterday. It is like someone sneaked into your kitchen and took everything out and you woke up, he tells you I am sorry I stole the pot of soup, in fact, I broke the pot. Should we continue like that?

“Right now, they are saying the National Assembly should approve the $1billion the Federal Government is going to spend on security but this is a party that spent well above that without going to the National Assembly at all. The PDP cannot fool Nigerians anymore and we will continue to tell Nigerians about their sins,” he stated.

