Looters’ List: My Committee Had Nothing To Advise – Sagay — Nigeria Today

Looters’ List: My Committee Had Nothing To Advise – Sagay
The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has disclosed that his committee was not involved in compiling the lists of looters released by the Federal Government. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had on Friday, March 30 and Sunday, April 1 released the controversial looters’ lists. The […]
