 Looters’ List: My Committee Had Nothing To Advise – Sagay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Looters’ List: My Committee Had Nothing To Advise – Sagay

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has disclosed that his committee was not involved in compiling the lists of looters released by the Federal Government. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had on Friday, March 30 and Sunday, April 1 released the controversial looters’ lists. The […]

The post Looters’ List: My Committee Had Nothing To Advise – Sagay appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.