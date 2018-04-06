 Looters’ List: Secondus Drags Lai Mohammed To Court — Nigeria Today
Looters’ List: Secondus Drags Lai Mohammed To Court

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has sued Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for alleged defamation of character. Recall that Secondus had been named in the first batch of the lootets’ list announced by the minister on Good Friday, March 30. According to Mohammed, the party chairman had […]

