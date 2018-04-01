Looters’ List: Secondus Gives Lai Mohammed 48 Hours to Retract — Nigeria Today

Looters’ List: Secondus Gives Lai Mohammed 48 Hours to Retract

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, 48 hours to withdraw his statement against him or face litigation.

According to the spokesperson for the PDP chairman, Mr. Ike Abonyi, who said this in a statement on Saturday, Secondus made the demand in a letter to the minister by his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

The minister had alleged that the party chairman collected N200m from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2015.

But in the letter with reference number EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31, 2018 and addressed to the minister, the party chairman also demanded a retraction, apology and payment of N1.5bn as damages.

The lawyer alleged that the said publication “has damaged the image of Secondus as he has been humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the minister.”

The letter noted that if Mohammed failed to meet the demands within 48 hours, “we shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our client’s right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you.”

Also, on Saturday, the PDP alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari had no moral rectitude to fight corruption in the country, describing him as a direct beneficiary of what it called “corruption freebies” deployed by his party leaders to fund his 2015 presidential campaign.

The party noted that the President, who declared that he had no resources to run a presidential campaign in 2015, ought to have known, particularly as a leader, that the billions of naira deployed in his campaigns were proceeds of alleged corrupt activities of known All Progressives Congress governors and leaders.

The party therefore challenged Buhari to make open the sources of funds available to his campaign in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 races, as well as the names of the donors.

