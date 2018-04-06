 Looters List: Uche Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 Billion — Nigeria Today
Looters List: Uche Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 Billion

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has sued the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 billion, Premium Times reports. Secondus is suing Mohammed on the grounds of defamation for including him in the looters list released by the Federal Government a week ago. In a statement released by Secondus’ spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, Mohammed […]

