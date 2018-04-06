Looters List: Uche Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 Billion — Nigeria Today

Looters List: Uche Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 Billion

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has sued the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 billion, Premium Times reports. Secondus is suing Mohammed on the grounds of defamation for including him in the looters list released by the Federal Government a week ago. In a statement released by Secondus’ spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, Mohammed […]

The post Looters List: Uche Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for ₦1.5 Billion appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

