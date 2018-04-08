Looters List: We Can't Work With The Presidency - Bukola Saraki — Nigeria Today

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has expressed concern over the release of names of senators tagged as looters by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed.

Saraki who spoke in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday a at retreat on “Strengthening Executive-Legislature Relations” said it was wrong for an arm of government to call members of the other arm looters.

“In a situation where a particular arm of government stands up and calls people from another arm of government thieves, looters and other names, how can we work together? How?

“It is not possible. It is not realistic. If we collaborate, the country will be better for it,” Saraki stated.