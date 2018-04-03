‘Looters’ list will not end corruption in Nigeria’ – Clarke — Nigeria Today

‘Looters’ list will not end corruption in Nigeria’ – Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Robert Clarke, on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s action of releasing the list of alleged looters will not put an end to looting in Nigeria. Clarke, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, said there was the need for a corruption-free system for the […]

