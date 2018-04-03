‘Looters’ list will not end corruption in Nigeria’ – Clarke — Nigeria Today

‘Looters’ list will not end corruption in Nigeria’ – Clarke
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Robert Clarke, on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s action of releasing the list of alleged looters will not put an end to looting in Nigeria. Clarke, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, said there was the need for a corruption-free system for the […]
‘Looters’ list will not end corruption in Nigeria’ – Clarke
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!