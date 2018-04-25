Looters lists contains names of people FG recovered assets from – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Looters lists contains names of people FG recovered assets from – Presidency

The ‘looters lists’ released by the Federal Government contained names of people from whom government recovered assets from, Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), has said. Owasanoye said in an interview with the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that they were not people who had been […]

The post Looters lists contains names of people FG recovered assets from – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

