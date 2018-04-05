 Louis Vuitton’s luggage tracker tells you if it’s landed in a different country — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Louis Vuitton’s luggage tracker tells you if it’s landed in a different country

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business, News, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

Louis Vuitton says that its new Echo luggage tracker will let you know “whether your luggage has arrived in the right airport or not,” which will certainly save you some time at the carousel if it’s gone to the wrong country.

The post Louis Vuitton’s luggage tracker tells you if it’s landed in a different country appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.