 Love is Ageless! Elderly Man With Walking Stick Weds His Old Bride In Imo (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Love is Ageless! Elderly Man With Walking Stick Weds His Old Bride In Imo (Photos)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Love is ageless and without boundaries and this couple have proven just that with their commitment to each other. The man and wife are apparently really old. In fact, the man is so old that he had to rely on a walking stick to carry himself around. This notwithstanding, the man and woman took their […]

The post Love is Ageless! Elderly Man With Walking Stick Weds His Old Bride In Imo (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.