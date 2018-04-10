Lucky U.M Eleanya: Rivers LG elections: Between politics and security in ONELGA — Nigeria Today

Lucky U.M Eleanya: Rivers LG elections: Between politics and security in ONELGA

The Local government elections scheduled to hold on the 16th of June in Rivers state has continued to witness a lot of horse trading especially on the issue of mischief and imposition of candidates. Though, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has advocated for fairness and said at different fora that interested aspirants should be given […]

Lucky U.M Eleanya: Rivers LG elections: Between politics and security in ONELGA

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

