Lucy Confirms Exit From Rudeboy Records Over Family Drama — Nigeria Today

Lucy Confirms Exit From Rudeboy Records Over Family Drama

Fast rising singer who was signed to Rude Boy Records owned by Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has confirmed her exit from the label.

The singer who signed a deal in 2016 revealed that she terminated her contract as a result of the feud between the Okoye brothers.

“I left Rudeboy records because their family drama was just overshadowing my career. Sometimes I will post my music and people would be referring to the fight that was happening between them.” She explained.

During her time with the label, Lucy released two singles. “Special Driver” featuring Cynthia Morgan, and “Turn It Up.”

