 Luhyas won't be used and dumped again, Bungoma politician says after Weta ditches Raila - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Luhyas won’t be used and dumped again, Bungoma politician says after Weta ditches Raila – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Luhyas won't be used and dumped again, Bungoma politician says after Weta ditches Raila
The Star, Kenya
Bungoma Maendeleo Chap Chap chairman Ken Wanjala during a past fundraiser which was led by DP William Ruto at Milo Boys' school, Webuye West, 2016. /BRIAN OJAMAA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. A Bungoma politician has lauded Ford
Wetangula vows to lead Luhya unity crusade after fallout with OdingaCapital FM Kenya
Wetangula 'divorces' RailaHivisasa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.