Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year
Vanguard
Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year
Romelu Lukaku believes the current Manchester United squad can win next season's Premier League, blaming a lack of consistency rather than quality for their inability to challenge Manchester City this season. Lukaku. Jose Mourinho's men are on course …
