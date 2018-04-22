 Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year – Vanguard

Lukaku says Man Utd can win Premier League next year
Romelu Lukaku believes the current Manchester United squad can win next season's Premier League, blaming a lack of consistency rather than quality for their inability to challenge Manchester City this season. Lukaku. Jose Mourinho's men are on course
