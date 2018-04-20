 Luke McCown announces retirement - NBCSports.com — Nigeria Today
Luke McCown announces retirement – NBCSports.com

Luke McCown announces retirement
The NFL is down to one McCown brother. In a letter posted to agent Mike McCartney's Twitter account on Friday, Luke McCown announced his retirement as an active player. McCown thanked family, friends, coaches and teammates and called it “bittersweet
