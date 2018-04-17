Lutron buys Ketra to increase its presence in smart home lighting — Nigeria Today

Lutron buys Ketra to increase its presence in smart home lighting

Users can select soft, comforting lighting for their bedroom, but bright and energizing lighting for the office space. They can also choose specific light colors that will encourage the kind of mood they want in a particular room.

The post Lutron buys Ketra to increase its presence in smart home lighting appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

