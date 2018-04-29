LWC Launches Billing, Collection Platform - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

LWC Launches Billing, Collection Platform – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
LWC Launches Billing, Collection Platform
P.M. News
The Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, has launched its billing and collection platform called 'LWC mobile.' The Managing Director/CEO, LWC, Engr. Muminu Badmus revealed this at the weekend while meeting with media in Lagos. “This is one of the corporation …
Lagos water bills go mobile.
Lagos Water Corporation unveils mobile platform for billing, collection
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!