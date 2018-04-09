MAAUN Graduates Abacha's Son, 479 Others - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

MAAUN Graduates Abacha’s Son, 479 Others – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
MAAUN Graduates Abacha's Son, 479 Others
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Maradi, has graduated no fewer than 480 students including Mustapha, the youngest son of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, in Niger Republic. Dr. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, President and Founder of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!