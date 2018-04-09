 MAAUN Graduates Abacha's Son, 479 Others - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MAAUN Graduates Abacha’s Son, 479 Others – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

MAAUN Graduates Abacha's Son, 479 Others
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Maradi, has graduated no fewer than 480 students including Mustapha, the youngest son of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, in Niger Republic. Dr. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, President and Founder of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.