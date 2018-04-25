 Mabuza faces MPs' questions in National Assembly - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mabuza faces MPs’ questions in National Assembly – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Mabuza faces MPs' questions in National Assembly
Eyewitness News
Deputy President David Mabuza is set to face questions on investor confidence, state capture and job opportunities for the youth. Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Assembly on 20 March 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
[WATCH LIVE] David Mabuza Q&A ParliamentEyewitness News
Mabuza replacement candidates cry 'foul play' at MP running for chairCitizen
DD Mabuza faces tough questions of accountabilityMail & Guardian
SowetanLIVE Sunday World –eNCA
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.