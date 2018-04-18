Mabuza salutes Zola Skweyiya, champion of the poor - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Mabuza salutes Zola Skweyiya, champion of the poor – Citizen
Mabuza salutes Zola Skweyiya, champion of the poor
The deputy president described him as consistently humble, yet straightforwardly fearless to defend the rights of the elderly and children. Late former Cabinet minister and African National Congress stalwart, Dr Zola Skweyiya, worked tirelessly to …
#ZolaSkweyiyaMemorial: 'ANC losing generation of outstanding leaders'
'#ZolaSkweyiya can rest assured ANC on an irreversible path of renewal'
Skweyiya was loyal to ANC but an independent thinker – Mabuza
