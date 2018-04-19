Mace snatching: What Omo-Agege has done to Senate – Doyin Okupe — Nigeria Today

Mace snatching: What Omo-Agege has done to Senate – Doyin Okupe

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has lambasted suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege for allegedly sending thugs to invade the upper legislative chamber and carting away the mace. He said the suspended Senator desecrated the Senate by inviting thugs who removed the symbol of authority. Thugs suspected to […]

Mace snatching: What Omo-Agege has done to Senate – Doyin Okupe

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

