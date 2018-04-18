Mace stealing, attack on Senate assault on Nigeria’s democracy – Atiku — Nigeria Today

Mace stealing, attack on Senate assault on Nigeria’s democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the invasion of the Senate chamber by thugs led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who snatched the mace- the symbol of authority of the upper house.

Atiku, in a statement from his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, said the attack was a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements.

“I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution, but it also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy.

“If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger; those behind this illegality should be prosecuted to avoid creating a monster that could consume them.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible to subject the National Assembly to this intimidation and humiliation. This attack by thugs should not go unpunished, no matter who is involved,” he said.

Atiku said that, given the tension in the country, the timing of the attack could not have come at a worse time for Nigeria.

He said that using illegal and unconstitutional methods to threaten the authority of a key democratic institution was unacceptable, evil, and condemnable.

The former vice-president noted that it was inconceivable that hoodlums could force their way into the Senate and take away the mace.

He called for the immediate investigation into the incident and the prompt prosecution of those involved.

The post Mace stealing, attack on Senate assault on Nigeria's democracy – Atiku appeared first on Vanguard News.

