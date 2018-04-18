Mace theft is an act of treason – National Assembly — Nigeria Today

Mace theft is an act of treason – National Assembly

The National Assembly as described the theft of the mace, a symbol of their authority, as an act of treason, Punch reports.

Suspended senator Ovie Omo-Agege along with hoodlums had stormed the senate while in session and stolen away the mace.

In a statement issued by Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, it was said that the act is an attempt to overthrow the legislative arm of government. He said:

Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege walked into the Senate’s plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the upper legislative chamber, the mace. This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act. This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action. The Senate is now in an executive session. An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

The post Mace theft is an act of treason – National Assembly appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

