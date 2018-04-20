Mace theft saga: Court stops police, DSS from arresting Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Mace theft saga: Court stops police, DSS from arresting Omo-Agege

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday, restrained the Nigeria Police Force, Department of

State Service, DSS, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, from arresting or threatening

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The embattled senator was briefly detained and questioned by the police on Wednesday after he was

arrested at the premises of the National Assembly.

Senator Omo-Agege was suspended from the Senate on April 12 over his allegations that a bill for the

reordering of election sequence was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator later apologised to his colleagues after the Senate had directed its Ethics and Privileges

Committee to investigate the matter.

The committee eventually recommended the embattled senator’s suspension.

However, on Wednesday, the suspended senator resurfaced at the National Assembly.

The Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, later accused Senator Omo-Agege of leading the unknown

persons who broke into the Senate’s session and carted away its mace.

But in a statement on Wednesday evening, the senator denied the allegation.

He said he was at the National Assembly to resume sittings “based on legal advice and his understanding

of the current position of the law.”

