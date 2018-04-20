 Mace theft saga: Court stops police, DSS from arresting Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today
Mace theft saga: Court stops police, DSS from arresting Omo-Agege

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday, restrained the Nigeria Police Force, Department of
State Service, DSS, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, from arresting or threatening
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The embattled senator was briefly detained and questioned by the police on Wednesday after he was
arrested at the premises of the National Assembly.
Senator Omo-Agege was suspended from the Senate on April 12 over his allegations that a bill for the
reordering of election sequence was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.
The senator later apologised to his colleagues after the Senate had directed its Ethics and Privileges
Committee to investigate the matter.
The committee eventually recommended the embattled senator’s suspension.
However, on Wednesday, the suspended senator resurfaced at the National Assembly.
The Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, later accused Senator Omo-Agege of leading the unknown
persons who broke into the Senate’s session and carted away its mace.
But in a statement on Wednesday evening, the senator denied the allegation.
He said he was at the National Assembly to resume sittings “based on legal advice and his understanding
of the current position of the law.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

