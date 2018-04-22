Mace theft: Saraki visits female sergeant-at-arms injured by invaders — Nigeria Today

Mace theft: Saraki visits female sergeant-at-arms injured by invaders

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, visited a female sergeant-at-arms, Sandra Davou, injured last week during a struggle to stop armed political thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its Mace.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, Davou who lives in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is presently recuperating after she was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Saraki who was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Isa Hamma Misau and Baba Kaka Garbai, commended Davou and her colleagues who had put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate chambers.

He also commended his deputy, Ekweremadu and all his colleagues who successfully took charge and safeguarded the National Assembly and the nation’s democracy.

He said that the visit was meant to thank and show appreciation to the female sergeant-at-arms and her colleagues for their hard work, commitment and courage.

Answering questions from reporters during the visit, Saraki who was away in Washington on official assignment at the time the incident occurred, said: “I was told that few of our staff were injured during the invasion of the Senate last Wednesday, including Mrs. Sandra, who is very committed and hardworking.

“She was taken to the hospital and discharged and we felt that for the sacrifice they made by putting their lives at stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy, we have to come and appreciate her.

“I keep on emphasizing that what really defines a democratic nation is the parliament and the moment the parliament is not there, democracy does not exist.

“So what she and her colleagues have done, fills us all with gratitude and therefore we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did”.

Saraki described the invasion as a ‘sad day’ and ‘disgrace’ for the nation’s democracy and called for unity and firmness to eliminate all such undemocratic tendencies.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

