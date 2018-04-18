 Mace Theft: Senator Omo-Agege Arrested After Senate Plenary — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mace Theft: Senator Omo-Agege Arrested After Senate Plenary

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Following the fracas that occurred in the Senate today which saw the Mace which is the symbol of Authority for the Senate, hijacked by thugs, a senator has been arrested in connection with the crime. A video has surfaced online which shows Senator Ovie Omo-Agege being escorted by men of the Police after the plenary. […]

The post Mace Theft: Senator Omo-Agege Arrested After Senate Plenary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.