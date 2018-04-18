Mace Theft: Senator Omo-Agege Arrested After Senate Plenary — Nigeria Today

Mace Theft: Senator Omo-Agege Arrested After Senate Plenary
Following the fracas that occurred in the Senate today which saw the Mace which is the symbol of Authority for the Senate, hijacked by thugs, a senator has been arrested in connection with the crime. A video has surfaced online which shows Senator Ovie Omo-Agege being escorted by men of the Police after the plenary. […]
