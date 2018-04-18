 Mace theft: We're ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Mace theft: We’re ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki – The Punch

Mace theft: We're ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has vowed that the government will get to the root of the assault on democracy occasioned by the theft of the mace on Wednesday during a plenary. He commended the leadership and all members of the Senate

