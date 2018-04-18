Mace theft: We're ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Mace theft: We’re ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki – The Punch



The Punch Mace theft: We're ready to get to the root of this assault on democracy –Saraki

The Punch

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has vowed that the government will get to the root of the assault on democracy occasioned by the theft of the mace on Wednesday during a plenary. He commended the leadership and all members of the Senate …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

