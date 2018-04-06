 Mad Man Slumps and Dies During Church Deliverance — Nigeria Today
Mad Man Slumps and Dies During Church Deliverance

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

A mentally challenged man named Monday Edejere, has died in a church in Evwreni community, in the Ughelli North council area of Delta State. Monday Edejere was also a former member of the Ogor vigilance group, The church’s founder, Prophet Moses Uregbu, was reportedly praying for him when he slumped and died on Monday. Punch […]

