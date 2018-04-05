Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija

Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version of BBNaija calls it Made In Gidi. She Made this Known on her Instagram Page. She Wrote; ”You’ve seen Big Brother..and most of you love it. Well, you’re about to see something even better. 12 hot housemates living together in a luxury home in Lagos. Expect drama, […]

