Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Popular Blogger, Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version of BBNaija calls it Made In Gidi. She Made this Known on her Instagram Page. She Wrote; ”You’ve seen Big Brother..and most of you love it. Well, you’re about to see something even better. 12 hot housemates living together in a luxury home in Lagos. Expect drama, […]

The post Made In Gidi! Linda Ikeji Launches Her Own Version Of BBNaija appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

