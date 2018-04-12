 Madrid v Juve: Fans Troll Messi, Call Ronaldo the Greatest Of All Times — Nigeria Today
Madrid v Juve: Fans Troll Messi, Call Ronaldo the Greatest Of All Times

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid fans have officially dubbed Christaino Ronaldo a GOAT. Which means Greatest Of All Times, after he scored a penalty against Juventus last night to earn Madrid a place in the Champions League semi-finals. Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to sing C.Ronaldo’s praise as they bash Messi for ghosting when Barca encountered Roma. See funny reactions below;

