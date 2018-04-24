 Magashule: ANC processes in place to address Mahumapelo matter - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Magashule: ANC processes in place to address Mahumapelo matter – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


All4Women

Magashule: ANC processes in place to address Mahumapelo matter
Eyewitness News
Several North West communities have turned to violent protests in demonstrating their dissatisfaction with their Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Under fire Premier of the North West Supra Mahumapelo is seen on the sidelines of an ANC meeting held to discuss
'Cyril must deal with Supra squabble, N West graft claims'Independent Online
SACP in NW supports calls for Mahumapelo's resignationeNCA
Fresh protests erupt to force Supra Mahumapelo outSowetanLIVE Sunday World
Eyewitness News –Daily Maverick –All4Women
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.