 'Magical': What happened inside the recording studio with ABBA - Stuff.co.nz — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Magical’: What happened inside the recording studio with ABBA – Stuff.co.nz

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Stuff.co.nz

'Magical': What happened inside the recording studio with ABBA
Stuff.co.nz
Swedish pop group ABBA have announced they are releasing new music for the first time in 35 years and plan to go on a virtual tour. ABBA's return to the recording studio is one of the most long-awaited, surprising band reunions in music history – and
What is Abba's net worth?Daily Mail
Mamma Mia! ABBA Make New Music After 35 YearsNDTV
Here they go again! Disco group ABBA reunites for two more songs more than 35 years after splittingSouth China Morning Post
Forbes –Refinery29 –ABC News –Salon
all 325 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.