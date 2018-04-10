 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Chile coast, no reports of damage - euronews — Nigeria Today
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Chile coast, no reports of damage – euronews

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Chile coast, no reports of damage
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the coast of central Chile early on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake struck at 7:19 a.m. (1019 GMT) around 120 km (75 miles) south-southwest of the port city of Coquimbo, the USGS
