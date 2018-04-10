Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported - National Post — Nigeria Today

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported – National Post
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported
National Post
SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong 6.2 earthquake struck Chile's central region on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck about 34 miles (54 kilometres) southwest of Ovalle …
Chile's Corpesca to invest $20m in 2018
Chile to ease visa rules for Venezuelans fleeing Maduro
Chile: Government Modifies Migration Policies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!