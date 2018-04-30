Mahama condemns activities of Operation Vanguard - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

Mahama condemns activities of Operation Vanguard – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Mahama condemns activities of Operation Vanguard
Graphic Online
Former President John Mahama has criticised the blanket ban on illegal small-scale mining and the formation of the Operation Vanguard to enforce the prohibition. He said although it was a fact that the illegal small-scale mining was destroying the …
Amewu criticises Former President Mahama over galamsey comments
Mahama failed Ghanaians by not finding a proper strategy to combat galamsey – Amewu
