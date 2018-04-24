MainOne gets Cote D'Ivoire licence - The Punch — Nigeria Today

MainOne gets Cote D’Ivoire licence – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
MainOne gets Cote D'Ivoire licence
The Punch
As part of its West Africa expansion, a connectivity and data centre solutions operator, MainOne said it had secured a licence to expand its connectivity services to Cote D'Ivoire. A statement obtained on Monday said the C1B licence, which was received …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!