Major Investors Met with SEC to Discuss Crypto Exemption — Nigeria Today

Major Investors Met with SEC to Discuss Crypto Exemption
VC firms Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures reportedly met with the SEC in March to request that tokens be exempted from SEC oversight.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!