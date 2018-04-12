“Majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, that is why I am re-contesting” – President Buhari — Nigeria Today

“Majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, that is why I am re-contesting” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he’s running for a 2nd term as president because majority of the population appreciate what he’s doing, The Cable reports. Buhari said this while receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Abuja House, London. Buhari said he declared his intention to run before leaving for the UK because Nigerians […]

