 Makhosi Khoza retires from politics - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Makhosi Khoza retires from politics – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Makhosi Khoza retires from politics
Mail & Guardian
Dr Makhosi Khoza, who resigned from the ANC last year and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change (ADeC), has announced she is retiring from politics. Khoza – a vocal opponent of former president Jacob Zuma – had been removed as
Party will survive without Makhosi KhozaTimes LIVE
ADeC leader Makhosi Khoza leaves politicsCitizen
Makhosi Khoza Retires From Politics, Just Months After New Party FormedHuffPost South Africa
Business Day –Townpress South Africa Newspaper (press release)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.