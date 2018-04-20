Malaika hosted in Dubai — Nigeria Today

Malaika hosted in Dubai

Still celebrating his 45th birthday, Fuji star Alhaji Sulaimon Alao Adekunle known as Malaika, who is currently in Dubai was hosted at Kiza, Emirates Financial Tower Difc, Dubai by a body of music promoters.

The event put together by Jababia and Que B Promotions and supported by skye9movies had some of his fans from Nigeria in attendance for the celebration.

As revealed by the musician, London, Manchester and City People events are still on the way.

“I’m very delighted with the grand reception everywhere. I thank God Almighty for giving me grace to clock 45th on earth. I appreciate all the support from the promoters who have worked assiduously in making sure this event is successfully organised. U K version and City People hosting are still on the way”, he said.

However, he was awarded Best Fuji Artiste of the Year by Nigeria Art and Culture in Dubai. The award was presented by Mr. Nasirdeen Adejumah, the President Yoruba Forum U. A. E.

