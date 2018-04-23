Malaria: Society wants FG to pay more attention to research — Nigeria Today

Malaria: Society wants FG to pay more attention to research

Nigeria should pay more attention to research on malaria to strengthen the fight against the disease and reduce its burden, the Malaria Society of Nigeria (MSN) has said. The President of the society, Dr Babajide Puddicombe, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday. Puddicombe spoke against the backdrop of the 2018 World Malaria Day (WMD) to be celebrated on Wednesday, with the theme “Ready to Beat Malaria.

